Dr. Akshay Shah, MD
Overview
Dr. Akshay Shah, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from BHAVNAGAR UNIVERSITY BHAVNAGAR / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with O'Connor Hospital and Regional Medical Center Of San Jose.
Dr. Shah works at
Locations
San Jose Pacific Neurology Cntr. Prof Cor.200 Jose Figueres Ave Ste 200, San Jose, CA 95116 Directions (408) 347-1600Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- O'Connor Hospital
- Regional Medical Center Of San Jose
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Shah is very professional and caring. He gave me detailed advice and instructions which were of great help to me.
About Dr. Akshay Shah, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 14 years of experience
- English, Gujarati and Hindi
Education & Certifications
- BHAVNAGAR UNIVERSITY BHAVNAGAR / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shah has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shah works at
Dr. Shah has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shah speaks Gujarati and Hindi.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.
