Dr. Sanan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Akshay Sanan, MD
Overview
Dr. Akshay Sanan, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Los Angeles, CA.
Dr. Sanan works at
Locations
Kaiser Sunset4900 W Sunset Blvd # 6 6, Los Angeles, CA 90027 Directions (323) 783-4658
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Redeemer Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
Ratings & Reviews
I went to see Dr. Sanan for wrinkle relaxer, but he carefully and compassionately answered all my questions about a variety of things. Also, I’m loving the results from my visit! Thank you so much!
About Dr. Akshay Sanan, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1174966188
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sanan accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sanan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Sanan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sanan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sanan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sanan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.