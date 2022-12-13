See All Neurosurgeons in El Paso, TX
Dr. Akshay Gupte, MD

Neurosurgery
5 (191)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Akshay Gupte, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in El Paso, TX. They completed their fellowship with Medical Devices Center, University of Minnesota

Dr. Gupte works at UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER EL PASO in El Paso, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    UMC - Spine Center and Neurosugery Clinic
    4824 Alberta Ave, El Paso, TX 79905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 521-7731

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University Medical Center of El Paso

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Traumatic Brain Injury
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Acoustic Neuroma
Traumatic Brain Injury
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Acoustic Neuroma

Treatment frequency



Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation, Adult Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Glioblastoma Chevron Icon
Glioma Chevron Icon
Hemifacial Spasm Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteomyelitis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Injuries Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spasticity Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.9
Average provider rating
Based on 191 ratings
Patient Ratings (191)
5 Star
(182)
4 Star
(3)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(6)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Akshay Gupte, MD

Specialties
  • Neurosurgery
Languages Spoken
  • English, Hindi and Marathi
NPI Number
  • 1831416049
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Medical Devices Center, University of Minnesota
Residency
  • Department of Surgery, University of Minnesota
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Akshay Gupte, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gupte is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Gupte has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Gupte has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Gupte works at UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER EL PASO in El Paso, TX. View the full address on Dr. Gupte’s profile.

191 patients have reviewed Dr. Gupte. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gupte.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gupte, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gupte appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

