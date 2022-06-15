Overview

Dr. Akshay Dave, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Colonial Heights, VA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from GUJARAT UNIVERSITY / BYRAMJEE JEEJEEBHOY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Cape Regional Medical Center and Southside Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Dave works at Dimmock Medical Group in Colonial Heights, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.