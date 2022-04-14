Dr. Akshay Bhandari, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhandari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Akshay Bhandari, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Akshay Bhandari, MD is an Urology Specialist in Aventura, FL. They completed their fellowship with Henry Ford Hospital
Dr. Bhandari works at
Locations
-
1
Columbia University Division of Urology at Mount Sinai Medical Center2845 Aventura Blvd Ste 250, Aventura, FL 33180 Directions (305) 674-2499
-
2
Columbia University Division of Urology at Mount Sinai Medical Center4300 Alton Rd # 540, Miami Beach, FL 33140 Directions (305) 674-2499
-
3
Mount Sinai Primary & Specialthy Care Coral Gables836 Ponce de Leon Blvd Ste 200, Coral Gables, FL 33134 Directions (305) 448-9990
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Elderplan
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bhandari?
Excellent care
About Dr. Akshay Bhandari, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1811106321
Education & Certifications
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bhandari has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bhandari accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bhandari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bhandari works at
Dr. Bhandari has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Kidney Cancer and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bhandari on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
84 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhandari. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhandari.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bhandari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bhandari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.