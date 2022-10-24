Dr. Akriti Dewanwala, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dewanwala is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Akriti Dewanwala, MD
Dr. Akriti Dewanwala, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They graduated from MAULANA AZAD INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Melbourne Regional Medical Center, Rockledge Regional Medical Center and Viera Hospital.
Locations
Viera Internal Medicine Plc8075 Spyglass Hill Rd Ste 101, Melbourne, FL 32940 Directions (321) 255-8008
Hospital Affiliations
- Melbourne Regional Medical Center
- Rockledge Regional Medical Center
- Viera Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She has gone out of her way 4several yrs in helping me resolve my gastro issues as I'm her protégé. She's tough but truly cares about her patients. Thank u Dr. D...
About Dr. Akriti Dewanwala, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
Education & Certifications
- MAULANA AZAD INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
