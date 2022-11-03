Overview

Dr. Akram Talhouk, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Amer U Beirut and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center.



Dr. Talhouk works at Buffalo Medical Group in Buffalo, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open, Lipomas and Hernia Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.