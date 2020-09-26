Overview

Dr. Akram Mushtaha, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Pasadena, TX. They graduated from Ain Shams University, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast and Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center.



Dr. Mushtaha works at Gulf Coast Allergy Center PA in Pasadena, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Conjunctivitis, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Pollen Allergy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.