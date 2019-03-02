Dr. Akm Sulaman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sulaman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Akm Sulaman, MD
Overview
Dr. Akm Sulaman, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Richmond, VA.
Locations
Insight Physicians2006 Bremo Rd Ste 101, Richmond, VA 23226 Directions (804) 445-8040Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Parham Doctors' Hospital
- Chippenham Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sulaman?
I cannot say enough good about Dr Sulaman!! If you are looking for a dr, look no more. He is very knowledgeable, kind, and attentive. He listened to everything I had to say, he never made me feel rushed. He actually answers his phone calls himself!! He assured me that I can call him at anytime if I need to, I am so grateful to him. Also, he saw me immediately, he did not keep me waiting. He truly is a great Dr!!
About Dr. Akm Sulaman, MD
- Psychiatry
- English, Persian
- 1851500516
Education & Certifications
- Addiction Medicine and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sulaman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sulaman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sulaman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sulaman speaks Persian.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Sulaman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sulaman.
