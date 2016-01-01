Overview

Dr. Akkamma Ravi, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from Kasturba Med Coll-Mysore U|Kidwai Memorial Institute Of Oncology, Bangalore University and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.



Dr. Ravi works at NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Queens - Infectious Disease in Flushing, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Ductal Carcinoma in Situ and Gynecologic Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.