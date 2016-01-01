See All Radiation Oncologists in Flushing, NY
Dr. Akkamma Ravi, MD

Radiation Oncology
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Akkamma Ravi, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from Kasturba Med Coll-Mysore U|Kidwai Memorial Institute Of Oncology, Bangalore University and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.

Dr. Ravi works at NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Queens - Infectious Disease in Flushing, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Ductal Carcinoma in Situ and Gynecologic Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Queens - Neurosurgery
    5645 Main St, Flushing, NY 11355 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
  • NewYork-Presbyterian Queens

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Gynecologic Cancer
SPECT Scan
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Gynecologic Cancer
SPECT Scan

Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
SPECT Scan Chevron Icon
PET-CT Scan Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Akkamma Ravi, MD

    • Radiation Oncology
    • 31 years of experience
    • English, Hindi
    • 1588778443
    Education & Certifications

    • The New York Hosp
    • Long Island College Hospital
    • Kasturba Med Coll-Mysore U|Kidwai Memorial Institute Of Oncology, Bangalore University
    • Radiation Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Akkamma Ravi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ravi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ravi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ravi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ravi works at NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Queens - Infectious Disease in Flushing, NY. View the full address on Dr. Ravi’s profile.

    Dr. Ravi has seen patients for Ductal Carcinoma in Situ and Gynecologic Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ravi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Ravi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ravi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ravi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ravi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

