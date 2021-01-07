Overview

Dr. Akiva Marcus, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Robert Wood Johnson Medical School|UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH and is affiliated with HCA Florida Jfk Hospital, HCA Florida Palms West Hospital and Good Samaritan Medical Center.



Dr. Marcus works at HCA Florida Palm Beach Gastroenterology - West Palm Beach in West Palm Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Hemorrhoids and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.