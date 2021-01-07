Dr. Akiva Marcus, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marcus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Akiva Marcus, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Akiva Marcus, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Robert Wood Johnson Medical School|UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH and is affiliated with HCA Florida Jfk Hospital, HCA Florida Palms West Hospital and Good Samaritan Medical Center.
Locations
HCA Florida Palm Beach Gastroenterology - West Palm Beach4631 N Congress Ave Ste 110, West Palm Beach, FL 33407 Directions (561) 325-7109
HCA Florida JFK North Hospital2201 45th St, West Palm Beach, FL 33407 Directions (561) 589-6607
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
- HCA Florida Palms West Hospital
- Good Samaritan Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
It was a FaceTime visit first doctors visit I’ve had that way but it went very well I really liked that he listened to what I had to say I would definitely recommend him
About Dr. Akiva Marcus, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1386887883
Education & Certifications
- Montefiore Hosp-Albert Einstein Coll Med|Montefiore Medical Center/Albert Einstein College Of Medicine
- Beth Israel Medical Center
- Beth Israel Hosp Med Ctr|Beth Israel Medical Center - Petrie Campus
- Robert Wood Johnson Medical School|UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
