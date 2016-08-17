Overview

Dr. Akiva Bergman, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Richmond University Medical Center and Staten Island University Hospital.



Dr. Bergman works at Victory Internal Medicine in Staten Island, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.