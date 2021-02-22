See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Mountainview, CA
Dr. Akira Yamamoto, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4 (21)
Call for new patient details
17 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Akira Yamamoto, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Mountainview, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO and is affiliated with Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital).

Dr. Yamamoto works at Palo Alto Medical Foundation in Mountainview, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Humerus Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    701 El Camino Real, Mountainview, CA 94040 (650) 934-7575

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital)

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Humerus Fracture
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Feb 22, 2021
    — Feb 22, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Akira Yamamoto, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1457675209
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Yamamoto has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Yamamoto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Yamamoto works at Palo Alto Medical Foundation in Mountainview, CA. View the full address on Dr. Yamamoto’s profile.

    Dr. Yamamoto has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Humerus Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yamamoto on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Yamamoto. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yamamoto.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yamamoto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yamamoto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

