Overview

Dr. Akira Nishikawa, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Keio University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare West, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.



Dr. Nishikawa works at Houston Cardiovascular Asociates in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Sinus Bradycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.