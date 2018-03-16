Dr. Akira Nishikawa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nishikawa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Akira Nishikawa, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Keio University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare West, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.
Houston Cardiovascular Asociates6400 Fannin St Ste 3000, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 790-0841Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
- HCA Houston Healthcare West
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Nishikawa is the most personal, competent, attentive,warm and caring physician I believe I have ever seen. After a thorough check over he dictated the results while I was listening just to make sure he got it all right. He scheduled some tests to do ongoing diagnostic work and I am looking forward to working with him.
- Cardiology
- 45 years of experience
- English, Chinese, Japanese and Spanish
- Kans University Med Center
- University of Kansas Hospital
- Keio University, School Of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Nishikawa has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nishikawa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nishikawa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nishikawa has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Sinus Bradycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nishikawa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nishikawa speaks Chinese, Japanese and Spanish.
