Dr. Akira Kugaya, MD
Dr. Akira Kugaya, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCE OF DR J A GARCIA COUTINHO / SUPERIOR ENSINO VALE DO SAPUCAI FOUNDATION.
Dr. Kugaya works at
Kugaya Medical24050 Madison St Ste 113, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (424) 247-9642
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Psychiatry
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1619048501
- FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCE OF DR J A GARCIA COUTINHO / SUPERIOR ENSINO VALE DO SAPUCAI FOUNDATION
- Psychiatry
Dr. Kugaya accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
Dr. Kugaya works at
