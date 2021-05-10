Overview

Dr. Akira Barhams, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Anderson, IN. They graduated from WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Community Howard Regional Health and Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Barhams works at Jane Pauley Community Health Ctr in Anderson, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.