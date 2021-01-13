Overview

Dr. Akinyinka Ajelabi, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Kingwood, TX. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from University Of Ilorin and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood and Memorial Hermann Northeast Hospital.



Dr. Ajelabi works at Baylor St. Luke's Medical Group in Kingwood, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Respiratory Management and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.