Dr. Akinyinka Ajelabi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ajelabi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Akinyinka Ajelabi, MD
Overview
Dr. Akinyinka Ajelabi, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Kingwood, TX. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from University Of Ilorin and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood and Memorial Hermann Northeast Hospital.
Dr. Ajelabi works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Greater Houston Physicians Medical22710 Professional Dr Ste 201, Kingwood, TX 77339 Directions (281) 312-8601
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood
- Memorial Hermann Northeast Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ajelabi?
Great, thorough, excellent!
About Dr. Akinyinka Ajelabi, MD
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1841227808
Education & Certifications
- University Of Mississippi Med Ctr
- Bronx Lebanon Hospital
- Bronx Lebanon Hospital Center
- University Of Ilorin
- Critical Care Medicine, Pulmonary Disease and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ajelabi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ajelabi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ajelabi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ajelabi works at
Dr. Ajelabi has seen patients for Wheezing, Respiratory Management and Shortness of Breath, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ajelabi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ajelabi speaks Spanish.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Ajelabi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ajelabi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ajelabi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ajelabi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.