Dr. Akinwunmi Oni-Orisan, MD

Neurosurgery
4 (8)
Accepting new patients
2022 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Akinwunmi Oni-Orisan, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 2022 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital and St. John's Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Oni-Orisan works at Stroke and Neurvascular Center of Central California in Santa Barbara, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Stroke and Neurovascular Center of Central California
    2403 Castillo St, Santa Barbara, CA 93105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 823-6688

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital
  • St. John's Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Low Back Pain
Cerebrovascular Disease
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal
Low Back Pain
Cerebrovascular Disease
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal

Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stent Placement Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intracranial Vessel Angioplasty and Stenting Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stenting, Intracranial Vessels Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Nov 02, 2022
    I chose Dr. Oni-Orisan, after consultations with two different neurosurgeons. Dr. Oni was calm, listened and gave his opinion regarding my broken vertebrae, slippage and degenerate discs. I was becoming crippled from pain down my right leg, for years! He was not pushy about surgery, he gave me his statistics on good outcomes from his work. Other surgeons used a fear factor to scare me into immediate surgery. I went back a second time, four months later to hear Dr. Oni’s suggestions (as my problem was progressing) I brought my son to listen in, we both felt very confident putting my life in the hands of Dr. Oni. I am now two weeks post-op, I have full function of my right leg after many years of serious pain! Beyond grateful to this skilled surgeon, using the most advanced technology to bring me here. I had a Laminectomy with Fusions of L4 L5, major clean up with titanium rods put in for life. I have some time to go until “full” recovery. Beyond Grateful to be pain free.
    Sabrina Lovell — Nov 02, 2022
    About Dr. Akinwunmi Oni-Orisan, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • 2022 years of experience
    • English
    • 1831414770
    Education & Certifications

    • Wayne State University School Of Medicine
    • University of Michigan
    • Neurosurgery
