Dr. Akinpelu Beckley, MD
Dr. Akinpelu Beckley, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
CUIMC/Harkness Pavilion180 Fort Washington Ave, New York, NY 10032 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
My visit with Dr Beckley was very refreshing,He spoke and listened to my problem in a very caring and professional manner . The Dr explained what could possibly be causing the continuous pain in my amputated leg and immediately planed a course of action . I am very happy to recommend Dr Beckley
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- 17 years of experience
- English
- Hospital Of St Raphael
- UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Dr. Beckley has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Beckley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Beckley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Beckley has seen patients for Gait Abnormality, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Beckley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Beckley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beckley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beckley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beckley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.