Overview

Dr. Akinniran Abisogun, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University Of Medicine and Dentistry Of New Jersey / Robert Wood Johnson Med and is affiliated with Candler Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Abisogun works at Southcoast Medical Group in Savannah, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.