Dr. Akindele Kolade, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Akindele Kolade, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY PALACKEHO / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with MountainView Hospital.
Dr. Kolade works at
Locations
Cal Psychiatric Services4530 S Eastern Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89119 Directions (702) 629-7490
Hospital Affiliations
- MountainView Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Akindele Kolade, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1922051846
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- University Of Virginia Health System
- University Of Virginia Health System
- UNIVERSITY PALACKEHO / MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kolade has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kolade accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kolade has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kolade has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Bipolar Disorder and Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kolade on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Kolade. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kolade.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kolade, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kolade appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.