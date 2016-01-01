Overview

Dr. Akindele Kolade, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY PALACKEHO / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with MountainView Hospital.



Dr. Kolade works at Cal Psychiatric Services in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD, Bipolar Disorder and Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.