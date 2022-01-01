Dr. Akilah Weber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Akilah Weber, MD
Overview
Dr. Akilah Weber, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER / CANCER CENTER and is affiliated with UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest.
They frequently treat conditions like Hysteroscopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 7920 Frost St, San Diego, CA 92123 Directions (858) 966-7484
University of California San Diego Medical Center9300 Campus Point Dr, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 657-8745
Hospital Affiliations
- UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sharp Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been a patient of Dr. Akilah Weber for about seven years and have never had a bad experience or interaction of any sort. I’ve found her to be very professional, competent, and caring. She and other professionals in the office are always polite. I noticed that the other reviews were all mothers bringing their daughters and I wonder if it was them being demanding if information they aren’t privy to by law. I don’t know but I find that interesting and I’m just pointing it out because I’ve never experienced that in a much longer time time than they brought up. I also know as a mother that when your child needs medical attention, it’s common to be in emergency mode and over react. In conclusion, I think you’d miss out on a great and professional doctor if you read that much into the prior comments. I personally recommend Dr. Akilah Weber.
About Dr. Akilah Weber, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1760652713
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER / CANCER CENTER
