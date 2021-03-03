Overview

Dr. Akila Balasubramanian, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Casselberry, FL. They graduated from Thanjavur Medical College and is affiliated with Oviedo Medical Center and Adventhealth Orlando.



Dr. Balasubramanian works at CFP Physicians Group in Casselberry, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.