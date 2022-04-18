Dr. Akil Loli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Loli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Akil Loli, MD
Overview
Dr. Akil Loli, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Tiranes, Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Abrazo Arrowhead Campus and Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix.
Dr. Loli works at
Locations
Biltmore Cardiology - Camelback2777 E Camelback Rd Ste 200, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Directions (602) 952-0002
Hospital Affiliations
- Abrazo Arrowhead Campus
- Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Fabulous doctor and staff
About Dr. Akil Loli, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Albanian
- 1962453803
Education & Certifications
- Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center
- University of Tiranes, Faculty of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Loli has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Loli accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Loli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Loli works at
Dr. Loli has seen patients for Mitral Valve Regurgitation, Heart Disease and Mitral Valve Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Loli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Loli speaks Albanian.
81 patients have reviewed Dr. Loli. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Loli.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Loli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Loli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.