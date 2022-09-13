Dr. Akil Benjamin, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Benjamin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Akil Benjamin, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Akil Benjamin, DO is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Westminster, MD. They specialize in Interventional Pain Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from OHIO UNIV COLLEGE OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Carroll Hospital Center.
Clearway Pain Solutions - Westminster826 Washington Rd Ste 210, Westminster, MD 21157 Directions (443) 693-7246
- Carroll Hospital Center
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Conifer Health Solutions
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Delaware
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Kaiser Permanente
- Maryland Physicians Care
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Priority Partners
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
Dr. Benjamin is extremely professional and kind. He explains each phase and step of treatment. Coming from a family of every level of medicine and care, I can tell you he is the best at pain intervention. I may wind up with surgery down the road but he has done everything to ensure that outcome would be a must. Thank you Dr. Benjamin for caring for a "tough one" like me! Mike Golden
- Interventional Pain Medicine
- 18 years of experience
- English
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- OHIO UNIV COLLEGE OF OSTEO MED
- University Of Maryland
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Dr. Benjamin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Benjamin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Benjamin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Benjamin has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Benjamin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Benjamin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Benjamin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Benjamin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Benjamin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.