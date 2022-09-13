Overview

Dr. Akil Benjamin, DO is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Westminster, MD. They specialize in Interventional Pain Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from OHIO UNIV COLLEGE OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Carroll Hospital Center.



Dr. Benjamin works at Clearway Pain Solutions in Westminster, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.