Dr. Akiko Kurachi, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Northwest.



Dr. Kurachi works at The Polyclinic Madison Center in Seattle, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.