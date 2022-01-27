Dr. Akif Mohammed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mohammed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Akif Mohammed, MD
Dr. Akif Mohammed, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth, Baylor Scott & White Heart and Vascular Hospital - Dallas, Medical City Fort Worth, Medical City Weatherford and Mercy Health - Springfield Regional Medical Center.
Heart Center of North Texas PA1017 12th Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 334-2800
Weatherford Regional Medical Center713 E Anderson St, Weatherford, TX 76086 Directions (682) 582-1795
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth
- Baylor Scott & White Heart and Vascular Hospital - Dallas
- Medical City Fort Worth
- Medical City Weatherford
- Mercy Health - Springfield Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Mohammed was very good in treating me. He understood my health condition and took charge on how to repair the damage. I was very happy with his work.
- Cardiology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1437397478
- KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE
- Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
Dr. Mohammed accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
