Dr. Akhtar Siddiqui, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Siddiqui is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Akhtar Siddiqui, MD
Overview
Dr. Akhtar Siddiqui, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Aurora, IL. They graduated from Osmania University, Hyderabad, India and is affiliated with Heartland Regional Medical Center and Rush Copley Medical Center.
Dr. Siddiqui works at
Locations
-
1
Rush Copley Pulmonary and Sleep Medicine, a Department of Rush Copley Medical Center - Aurora2088 Ogden Ave Ste 250, Aurora, IL 60504 Directions (630) 499-7500
-
2
Rush Copley Pulmonary and Sleep Medicine, a Department of Rush Copley Medical Center - Yorkville1320 N Highland Ave Ste A, Aurora, IL 60506 Directions (630) 499-7500
Hospital Affiliations
- Heartland Regional Medical Center
- Rush Copley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Siddiqui?
I very fine physician.
About Dr. Akhtar Siddiqui, MD
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- English, Hindi and Urdu
- 1124097951
Education & Certifications
- University of Missouri Health Sciences Center, Columbia, Missouri
- Mercy Hospital and Medical Center, Chicago, Illinois
- Mount Sinai Medical Center, Chicago, Illinois
- Osmania University, Hyderabad, India
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Siddiqui has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Siddiqui accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Siddiqui has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Siddiqui works at
Dr. Siddiqui has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Bronchospasm and Sleep Apnea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Siddiqui on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Siddiqui speaks Hindi and Urdu.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Siddiqui. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Siddiqui.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Siddiqui, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Siddiqui appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.