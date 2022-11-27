Dr. Akhilesh Jain, MB BS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Akhilesh Jain, MB BS
Dr. Akhilesh Jain, MB BS is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Norwich, CT. They graduated from University College of Medical Sciences (India) and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital, Backus Hospital, Midstate Medical Center, The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus and The Hospital of Central Connecticut Bradley Memorial Campus.
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group - # Route 82111 Salem Tpke Ste 8, Norwich, CT 06360 Directions (860) 892-6906
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group85 Seymour St Ste 409, Hartford, CT 06106 Directions (860) 522-4158
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
- Backus Hospital
- Midstate Medical Center
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut Bradley Memorial Campus
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
If only the hospital could find cleaners that don’t make people sick
- Vascular Surgery
- Yale New Haven Hospital
- Maulana Azad Medical College
- PROVIDENCE HOSPITAL
- University College of Medical Sciences (India)
- General Surgery and Vascular Surgery
Dr. Jain has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jain accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jain has seen patients for Peripheral Artery Bypass, Atherosclerosis and Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jain on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Jain. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jain.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.