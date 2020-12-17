Overview

Dr. Akhil Sharma, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Victorville, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE WEST INDIES CAVE HILL CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF CLINICAL MEDICINE AND RESEARCH.



Dr. Sharma works at Radiant Pediatrics in Victorville, CA with other offices in Apple Valley, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.