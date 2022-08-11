Overview

Dr. Akhil Seth, MD is an Oncoplastic Surgery Specialist in Evanston, IL. They specialize in Oncoplastic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Johns Hopkins Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital.



Dr. Seth works at NorthShore University HealthSystem in Evanston, IL with other offices in Northbrook, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.