Dr. Akhil Seth, MD

Oncoplastic Surgery
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Akhil Seth, MD is an Oncoplastic Surgery Specialist in Evanston, IL. They specialize in Oncoplastic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Johns Hopkins Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital.

Dr. Seth works at NorthShore University HealthSystem in Evanston, IL with other offices in Northbrook, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Northshore University Health System
    2650 Ridge Ave, Evanston, IL 60201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 503-4222
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    NorthShore Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery
    501 Skokie Blvd Ste 250, Northbrook, IL 60062 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 504-2300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Evanston Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Second-Degree Burns
Gynecomastia
Burn Injuries
Second-Degree Burns
Gynecomastia
Burn Injuries

Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Akhil Seth, MD

    Specialties
    • Oncoplastic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1215181011
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Brigham & Womans Hosp-Harvard U
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Johns Hopkins Univ Sch of Med
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • John's Hopkins U
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Akhil Seth, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Seth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Seth has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Seth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Seth. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seth.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Seth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Seth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

