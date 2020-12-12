Dr. Akhil Mehta, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mehta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Akhil Mehta, DDS
Overview
Dr. Akhil Mehta, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Dentistry, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from Univeristy Of Tennesee College Of Dentistry.
Dr. Mehta works at
Locations
-
1
Desert Smiles Dentistry350 E Bell Rd Ste 211, Phoenix, AZ 85022 Directions (602) 641-6795Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Cigna
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- First Dental Health
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mehta?
Very profesional!! It was my first visit to Dr.Mehta and I like it! It was a perfect colaboration between him and my Dr. Assadi Sadeef! Thank you Both of you and Mrs.Rosé, too!!
About Dr. Akhil Mehta, DDS
- Dentistry
- 8 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1568871051
Education & Certifications
- Univeristy Of Tennesee College Of Dentistry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mehta has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mehta accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Mehta using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Mehta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mehta works at
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Mehta. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mehta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mehta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mehta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.