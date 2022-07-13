See All Urologists in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Akhil Das, MD

Urology
30 years of experience
Dr. Akhil Das, MD is an Urology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Jefferson Stratford Hospital.

Dr. Das works at Jefferson Urology Associates in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Jefferson Urology Associates
    33 S 9th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
  • Jefferson Methodist Hospital
  • Jefferson Stratford Hospital

Polyuria
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Chronic Prostatitis
Polyuria
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Chronic Prostatitis

Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Arthropathy Associated With Reiters Disease Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Botox® for the Bladder Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Incontinence Sling Procedure Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Injection Therapy Chevron Icon
Priapism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Priapism
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostate Stones Chevron Icon
Prostatectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Urodynamic Testing Chevron Icon
UroLift® Chevron Icon
Vasectomy Chevron Icon

Jul 13, 2022
Dr Das performed HoLep procedure on me results were awesome despite a couple hiccups that he attended to right away
Gene Sullivan — Jul 13, 2022
  • Urology
  • 30 years of experience
  • English, Hindi and Spanish
  • 1053310821
  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital - General Surgery
  • HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
  • Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery and Urology
Dr. Das has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Das has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Das works at Jefferson Urology Associates in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Das’s profile.

Dr. Das has seen patients for Polyuria and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Das on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

Dr. Das speaks Hindi and Spanish.

16 patients have reviewed Dr. Das. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Das.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Das, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Das appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

