Dr. Akhenaton Pappoe, MD

Nephrology
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Akhenaton Pappoe, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Pomona, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE CARE SYSTEM and is affiliated with Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center and San Antonio Regional Hospital.

Dr. Pappoe works at ROALTY NEPHROLOGY MEDICAL GROUP in Pomona, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Calcium Metabolism Disorders and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Royalty Nephrology Medical Group Inc.
    1900 Royalty Dr Ste 130, Pomona, CA 91767 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 623-1561

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center
  • San Antonio Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Related Services Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hemodialysis Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Mar 12, 2016
    Dr.Akhenaton Pappoe is an excellent doctor,I'm his patient for many years,also my 44 years old son too.We are very please with Dr.Pappoe.I keep recommending him to all our friends. He lesson and take a time with every patient.I just love this Dr. And Alejandra at front desk is so helpful and very nice too.
    Olga Vergara in Upland, CA — Mar 12, 2016
    About Dr. Akhenaton Pappoe, MD

    • Nephrology
    • 18 years of experience
    • English
    • 1972703114
    Education & Certifications

    • CASE WESTERN RESERVE CARE SYSTEM
