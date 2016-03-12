Overview

Dr. Akhenaton Pappoe, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Pomona, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE CARE SYSTEM and is affiliated with Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center and San Antonio Regional Hospital.



Dr. Pappoe works at ROALTY NEPHROLOGY MEDICAL GROUP in Pomona, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Calcium Metabolism Disorders and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.