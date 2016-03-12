Dr. Akhenaton Pappoe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pappoe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Akhenaton Pappoe, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Akhenaton Pappoe, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Pomona, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE CARE SYSTEM and is affiliated with Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center and San Antonio Regional Hospital.
Dr. Pappoe works at
Locations
-
1
Royalty Nephrology Medical Group Inc.1900 Royalty Dr Ste 130, Pomona, CA 91767 Directions (909) 623-1561
Hospital Affiliations
- Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center
- San Antonio Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pappoe?
Dr.Akhenaton Pappoe is an excellent doctor,I'm his patient for many years,also my 44 years old son too.We are very please with Dr.Pappoe.I keep recommending him to all our friends. He lesson and take a time with every patient.I just love this Dr. And Alejandra at front desk is so helpful and very nice too.
About Dr. Akhenaton Pappoe, MD
- Nephrology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1972703114
Education & Certifications
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE CARE SYSTEM
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pappoe has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pappoe accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pappoe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pappoe works at
Dr. Pappoe has seen patients for Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Calcium Metabolism Disorders and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pappoe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pappoe has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pappoe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pappoe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pappoe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.