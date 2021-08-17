Dr. Ince has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Akgun Ince, MD
Overview
Dr. Akgun Ince, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from U Istanbul Fac Med and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital St. Louis and Mercy Hospital Washington.
Dr. Ince works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Arthritis Consultants Inc.522 N New Ballas Rd Ste 240, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 567-5100
-
2
Mercy Hospital South10010 Kennerly Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63128 Directions (314) 525-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital St. Louis
- Mercy Hospital Washington
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ince?
I am a new patient and I was nervous for my appointment because it is my first time seeing rheumatologist and some of the reviews are not good. But Dr. Ince was very kind to me and asked me questions and seemed like he really wanted to figure out why I am in pain.
About Dr. Akgun Ince, MD
- Rheumatology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Turkish
- 1053372334
Education & Certifications
- Saint Louis University Hospital
- U Istanbul Fac Med
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ince accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ince has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ince works at
Dr. Ince has seen patients for Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ince on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ince speaks Turkish.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Ince. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ince.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ince, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ince appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.