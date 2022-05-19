Dr. Aketzalli Gamez Lizarraga, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gamez Lizarraga is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aketzalli Gamez Lizarraga, DMD
Overview
Dr. Aketzalli Gamez Lizarraga, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Buckeye, AZ.
Dr. Gamez Lizarraga works at
Locations
-
1
Village Grove Dental Care4120 N 197th Ave, Buckeye, AZ 85396 Directions (623) 264-7849
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- First Dental Health
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gamez Lizarraga?
Fillings and Invisalign.
About Dr. Aketzalli Gamez Lizarraga, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
- 1073006243
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gamez Lizarraga accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Gamez Lizarraga using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Gamez Lizarraga has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gamez Lizarraga works at
Dr. Gamez Lizarraga has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gamez Lizarraga.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gamez Lizarraga, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gamez Lizarraga appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.