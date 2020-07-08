See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Poway, CA
Dr. Akber Safi, MD

Internal Medicine
4.5 (13)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Akber Safi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Poway, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Stony Brook U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Poway, Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido and Palomar Medical Center Escondido.

Dr. Safi works at The Neurology Center in Poway, CA. They are accepting new patients.

Locations

    North County Internists
    15721 Pomerado Rd, Poway, CA 92064

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Palomar Medical Center Poway
  • Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido
  • Palomar Medical Center Escondido

Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Lipid Disorders
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Lipid Disorders

4.3
Average provider rating
Based on 13 ratings
Patient Ratings (13)
5 Star
(9)
4 Star
(2)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(1)
Jul 08, 2020
Dr Safi is my primary doctor. He listens to my concerns and is very proficient in his diagnoses. I am VERY happy with Dr Akber's care.
Kersi Billimoria — Jul 08, 2020
About Dr. Akber Safi, MD

  • Internal Medicine
Education & Certifications

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Akber Safi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Safi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Safi has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Safi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

13 patients have reviewed Dr. Safi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Safi.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Safi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Safi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

