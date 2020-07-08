Overview

Dr. Akber Safi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Poway, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Stony Brook U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Poway, Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido and Palomar Medical Center Escondido.



Dr. Safi works at The Neurology Center in Poway, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

