Dr. Akber Khan, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Akber Khan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Hoffman Estates, IL. They completed their fellowship with University of Illinois Chicago
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 2500 W Higgins Rd Ste 400, Hoffman Estates, IL 60169 Directions (847) 490-6817
-
2
S&t Medical Group Ltd136 W Higgins Rd, Hoffman Estates, IL 60169 Directions (847) 839-1000
- AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
The best doctor in the area. I never had any problems. Those who left negative comments are very stupid. They don't realize its a small clinic. They try their best to accommodate the most arrogant people coming through the doors. DR. KHAN gives so much information and the best treatments to his patients. No doctor ever does what doctor khan does !!!
- Internal Medicine
- English, Hindi
- 1851302939
- University of Illinois Chicago
- Mercy Hospital And Med Center
Dr. Khan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khan speaks Hindi.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Khan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khan.
