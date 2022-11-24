Dr. Akbar Rizvi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rizvi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Akbar Rizvi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Akbar Rizvi, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in McKinney, TX.
Dr. Rizvi works at
Locations
-
1
Texas Oncology-McKinney South4510 Medical Center Dr Ste 215, McKinney, TX 75069 Directions (469) 952-5007Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Mckinney
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rizvi?
Dr. Rizvi is a cancer fighting machine. And he has a great team of professionals from the Chemo lab to the front desk. Sometimes you win and sometimes ya loose with cancer. But all in all I can't imagine a better bunch of folks to walk through a very unusual sometimes hard time. Love them all !!
About Dr. Akbar Rizvi, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English
- 1225023948
Education & Certifications
- Lincoln Med Center
- Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rizvi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rizvi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rizvi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rizvi works at
Dr. Rizvi has seen patients for Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Anemia and Leukocytosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rizvi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Rizvi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rizvi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rizvi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rizvi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.