Overview

Dr. Akbar Rahmani, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Flossmoor, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from TABRIZ UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE (UNIVERSITY OF AZARABADEGAN) and is affiliated with Ingalls Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Rahmani works at UChicago Medicine in Flossmoor, IL with other offices in Tinley Park, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.