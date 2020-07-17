Overview

Dr. Akash Sheth, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Shelby Township, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Saint John Hospital, Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe and Henry Ford Macomb Hospital.



Dr. Sheth works at Surgical Specialists of Michigan, PC in Shelby Township, MI with other offices in Grosse Pointe, MI, Warren, MI and Clinton Township, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic and Hernia Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.