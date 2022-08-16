Dr. Akash Nabh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nabh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Akash Nabh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Akash Nabh, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Abrazo West Campus and Banner Thunderbird Medical Center.
Dr. Nabh works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Universal Anesthesia Associates Pllc5757 W Thunderbird Rd Ste W212, Glendale, AZ 85306 Directions (602) 603-2275
-
2
Noland Hospital Montgomery1725 Pine St, Montgomery, AL 36106 Directions (334) 293-8067
Hospital Affiliations
- Abrazo West Campus
- Banner Thunderbird Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nabh?
The service was amazing and the staff were great!!
About Dr. Akash Nabh, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 10 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1437325313
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nabh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nabh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nabh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nabh works at
Dr. Nabh has seen patients for Gastritis, Hernia and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nabh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nabh speaks Hindi.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Nabh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nabh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nabh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nabh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.