Overview

Dr. Akash Makkar, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from G S V M Medical College Kanpur University and is affiliated with Abrazo Arrowhead Campus, Banner Boswell Medical Center and Chandler Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Makkar works at Arizona Heart Arrhythmia Associates in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Chandler, AZ, Sun City, AZ and Tempe, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease and Atrial Fibrillation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.