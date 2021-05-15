Dr. Akash Makkar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Makkar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Akash Makkar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Akash Makkar, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from G S V M Medical College Kanpur University and is affiliated with Abrazo Arrowhead Campus, Banner Boswell Medical Center and Chandler Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Makkar works at
Locations
-
1
Arizona Heart Arrhythmia Associates2929 E Camelback Rd Ste 116, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Directions (602) 698-5820
-
2
Arizona Heart Arrhythmia Associates2075 W Pecos Rd Ste 2, Chandler, AZ 85224 Directions (602) 698-5820
-
3
Arizona Heart Arrhythmia Associates10503 W Thunderbird Blvd Ste 113, Sun City, AZ 85351 Directions (602) 698-5820
-
4
Arizona Heart Arrhythmia Associates2227 W Baseline Rd Ste 101, Tempe, AZ 85283 Directions (602) 698-5820
Hospital Affiliations
- Abrazo Arrowhead Campus
- Banner Boswell Medical Center
- Chandler Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Ameriben
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
- AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Benesight
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Care 1st Health Plan
- Cigna
- City of Mesa Health Plan
- Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Fortified Provider Network
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Maricopa Foundation For Medical Care
- Maricopa Health Plan
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Phoenix Health Plan
- SCAN Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Makkar?
Dr.Makkar is a good doctor he is the one the put my husband peacemaker,very kind if you have any concerns or questions he make sure the explain the concerns, get answers at your visit we went to see him today , he said my husband echocardiogram was good and peacemaker is working good . The team is very good. Highly recommend. Christopher smith .
About Dr. Akash Makkar, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1770612848
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan Hospitals
- University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
- Post Graduate Institute Of Medical Education and Research (Pgimer), India
- G S V M Medical College Kanpur University
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Makkar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Makkar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Makkar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Makkar works at
Dr. Makkar has seen patients for Heart Disease and Atrial Fibrillation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Makkar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Makkar speaks Hindi.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Makkar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Makkar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Makkar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Makkar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.