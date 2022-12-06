Dr. Kumar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Akash Kumar, MD
Dr. Akash Kumar, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Ann Arbor, MI. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY.
Serenity Home Care and Rehab Services2500 Packard St Ste 104A, Ann Arbor, MI 48104 Directions (734) 707-1052
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Priority Health
I’ve been a patient of dr. Kumar for the last six years. I went from being hospitalized with bipolar episodes once or twice a year to not going to the psych ward for the last 6 years. I have a high stress management job that I wouldn’t do well in if I didn’t have good medications and good support to help me.
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1790981843
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
Dr. Kumar accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kumar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kumar has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD and Anxiety, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kumar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Kumar. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kumar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kumar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kumar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.