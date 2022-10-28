Dr. Akash Kapadia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kapadia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Akash Kapadia, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Akash Kapadia, MD is an Urology Specialist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in Urology, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from UASOM/UAB and is affiliated with Wellstar Cobb Hospital and Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.
Practice55 Whitcher St NE Ste 250, Marietta, GA 30060 Directions (478) 957-9693
- Wellstar Cobb Hospital
- Wellstar Kennestone Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Excellent. He is the first doctor that took the time to explain clearly and fully the procedure is plans to do.
- Urology
- 9 years of experience
- English, Gujarati and Hindi
- 1881012391
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
- Oregon Health & Science University (OHSU)
- UASOM/UAB
- UAB
Dr. Kapadia has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kapadia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kapadia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kapadia speaks Gujarati and Hindi.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Kapadia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kapadia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kapadia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kapadia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.