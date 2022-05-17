Dr. Akash Gupta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gupta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Akash Gupta, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Akash Gupta, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine and is affiliated with Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center and Providence Milwaukie Hospital.
Dr. Gupta works at
Locations
-
1
Eastside Orthopedic/Sprts Medcn6542 SE Lake Rd Ste 201, Portland, OR 97222 Directions (503) 659-1769
-
2
Eastside Orthopedics - Gresham25050 SE Stark St Ste 301, Gresham, OR 97030 Directions (503) 659-1769Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center
- Providence Milwaukie Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gupta?
After seeing 7 doctors over 1 year, I selected Dr Akash Gupta for my minimally invasive bunion surgery. I never felt rushed. He explained my options multiple times, even connecting me with a previous patient. Recovery was exactly what I expected. His education and training are stellar. I couldn't recommend any surgeon more highly.
About Dr. Akash Gupta, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1093014771
Education & Certifications
- Hospital for Special Surgery
- University of Washington
- University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine
- University Of Southern California
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gupta has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gupta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gupta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gupta works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Gupta. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gupta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gupta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gupta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.