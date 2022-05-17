Overview

Dr. Akash Gupta, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine and is affiliated with Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center and Providence Milwaukie Hospital.



Dr. Gupta works at Eastside Orthopedic/Sprts Medcn in Portland, OR with other offices in Gresham, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.