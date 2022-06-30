See All Other Doctors in Marina Del Rey, CA
Dr. Akash Bajaj, MD

Regenerative Medicine
4.5 (117)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Akash Bajaj, MD is a Regenerative Medicine Specialist in Marina Del Rey, CA. They specialize in Regenerative Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Providence Saint John's Health Center.

Dr. Bajaj works at Remedy Spine and Pain Solutions in Marina Del Rey, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Remedy Spine and Pain Solutions
    13160 Mindanao Way Ste 300, Marina Del Rey, CA 90292 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 361-7124
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 1:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence Saint John's Health Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Back Pain
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Chronic Neck Pain
Back Pain
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Chronic Neck Pain

Treatment frequency



    • AARP
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Ameriben
    • American International Group (AIG)
    • Ameritas
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Boston Medical Center HealthNet Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CopperPoint Mutual
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Gallagher Basset
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Guardian
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Motion Picture Industry Health Plan
    • MultiPlan
    • Sedgwick Claims Management Services
    • Travelers
    • Tricare
    • Triwest
    • United Food and Commercial Workers
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 117 ratings
    Patient Ratings (117)
    5 Star
    (100)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Jun 30, 2022
    educational helpful friendly staff
    zina brawer — Jun 30, 2022
    About Dr. Akash Bajaj, MD

    Regenerative Medicine
    Years of Experience
    22 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    1689752164
    Education & Certifications

    UCSF Medical Center
    Residency
    Residency
    St Vicents Hosp
    Medical Education
    Medical Education

