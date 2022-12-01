Dr. Akash Anand, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anand is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Akash Anand, MD
Overview
Dr. Akash Anand, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with East Jefferson General Hospital, Ochsner Medical Center - Kenner, Ochsner Medical Center- West Bank Campus and Saint Bernard Parish Hospital.
Dr. Anand works at
Locations
-
1
Metairie Office4224 Houma Blvd, Metairie, LA 70006 Directions (504) 309-8615
Hospital Affiliations
- East Jefferson General Hospital
- Ochsner Medical Center - Kenner
- Ochsner Medical Center- West Bank Campus
- Saint Bernard Parish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Lifecare
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care of Louisiana
- Employers Health Network
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- Gilsbar 360
- Health Payors Organization
- Humana
- Louisiana Healthcare Connections
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- National Healthcare Alliance
- National Preferred Provider Network
- PHCS
- PPO Plus
- Prime Health Services
- Provider Networks of America
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Anand?
The service I received from GNO Sinus and Snoring was excellent Dr.Anand and his staff are very friendly I had a great experience from start to finish I would highly recommend them to family and friend
About Dr. Akash Anand, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1720262108
Education & Certifications
- Medical University of South Carolina - Advanced Head and Neck Cancer General Surgery, Microvascular Reconstruction
- Tulane University - Otolaryngology, Head and Neck General Surgery
- Tulane University - General General Surgery
- Tulane University School of Medicine
- Johns Hopkins Univ
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Anand has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anand accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anand has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Anand works at
Dr. Anand has seen patients for Enlarged Turbinates, Sinusitis and Outer Ear Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Anand on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
159 patients have reviewed Dr. Anand. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anand.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anand, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anand appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.