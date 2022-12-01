Overview

Dr. Akash Anand, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with East Jefferson General Hospital, Ochsner Medical Center - Kenner, Ochsner Medical Center- West Bank Campus and Saint Bernard Parish Hospital.



Dr. Anand works at GNO Snoring and Sinus in Metairie, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Turbinates, Sinusitis and Outer Ear Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.