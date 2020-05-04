Overview

Dr. Akash Ajmera, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fredericksburg, VA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from N.H.L. Municipal Medical College and is affiliated with Mary Washington Hospital and Stafford Hospital.



Dr. Ajmera works at Gastroenterology Associates Of Fredericksburg, PLLC in Fredericksburg, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Restless Leg Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.