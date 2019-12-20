Dr. Akash Agarwal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Agarwal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Akash Agarwal, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Akash Agarwal, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Monroeville, PA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF PUBLIC HEALTH and is affiliated with Allegheny Valley Hospital and Forbes Hospital.
Dr. Agarwal works at
Oncology Hematology Association2580 Haymaker Rd Ste 106, Monroeville, PA 15146 Directions (412) 858-7766
Hospital Affiliations
- Allegheny Valley Hospital
- Forbes Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Suffered from foot drop,leg pain,low back pain, lumbar stenosis.Dr Agarwal worked on discs L2 through S1 2 weeks ago. Dramatic improvement,immediately after surgery on leg pain and foot drop. I was up and walking 4 hrs after surgery and released the next day. Highly recommend, after 2 weeks pain has improved greatly.
- Neurosurgery
- 22 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1073622346
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF PUBLIC HEALTH
Dr. Agarwal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Agarwal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Agarwal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Agarwal has seen patients for Pathological Spine Fracture, Subdural Hemorrhage and Spinal Compression Fracture Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Agarwal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Agarwal speaks Hindi.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Agarwal. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Agarwal.
